NORFOLK — Stony Brook Camera Club will present “The World at Night — Time, Colors and Serenity” by Jurgen Lobert on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Lobert will discuss many aspects of night photography as a specialty, which is becoming more popular based on the enhanced capabilities of modern digital cameras. The presentation centers on creating nightscapes, views of captured time and deepened colors.
Lobert is a Massachusetts-based fine art photographer born and raised in Germany. His artwork is in the permanent collection of the Art Complex Museum and can be found online at: https://linktr.ee/jmlobert.
