FOXBORO -- There is a new addition to the nature walk at the Invensys Foxboro Branch of the Hockomock Area YMCA.
Schneider Electric installed a set of story boards throughout the children’s nature walk as part of its annual Volunteer Day last month, helping to complete the project.
Several teams from the Foxboro energy company transported the 16 story boards throughout the nature walk, dug holes and installed them.
The story boards display pages from a children’s book on diversity. Marc Tetreault, R&D Director at Schneider Electric who worked on the project, said his team wanted to volunteer at the YMCA.
“Along with other team members, I have been involved with various YMCAs since I was a kid, and getting a chance to fondly remember that time through volunteer involvement with our next door neighbor is a great opportunity. Schneider Electric also encourages us to come together as a team and support the local community. It is a win-win.”
The Story Walk is a great way to promote literacy and physical activity as the path goes around the entire campus, Patrick Murphy, executive director of the Invensys branch said. “Adding a Story Walk to our campus will allow for members, participants and community members the opportunity to walk just under a mile loop and enjoy a value based story. With the concept of all story walks promoting literacy and physical activity, we are confident this new addition will do both for our YMCA community.”
Foxborough Regional Charter School assisted with the laminating of the story pages and the Foxboro Cultural Council gave the Y the initial grant to start the project.
