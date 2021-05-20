ATTLEBORO — The Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Art Student Group Exhibition will take place June 3-26 in the Attleboro Arts Museum’s Community Gallery.
The show will feature 10 artworks by students of all ages. It’s free and open to all.
As a result of a gift from Mrs. Gene Schreckengost, the museum received Viktor Schreckengost’s 1933 original “Mangbetu Child; Bronze Casting #2.”
The gift led to the creation of the Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Award, an annual recognition granted to an outstanding museum art student.
Since its launch in 2009, recipients have ranged in age, the youngest only 8 years old at the time of the exhibition. In 2019, the museum expanded the award program to honor teams of exhibiting students.
Each year’s group exhibit spotlights one of Schreckengost’s areas of interest or an art media that he enjoyed working in. His Mangbetu banner #20 is on display in downtown Attleboro as part of the outdoor Signs of the Times Tour.
This year’s invitational art student exhibition is inspired by Schreckengost’s still-life watercolors created between the 1940s and 1980s. Generally speaking, over the 1950s his watercolors grew increasingly stylized with angular marks that appeared as lines of lead in stained glass surrounding bright sparkles of color.
His subject matter often related to topics of interest at the time, and for this exhibition AAM is focusing on his still-life pieces ranging in subject from florals to fruits and ceramics to glass bottles.
“I was both surprised & honored to have my work included in this special student exhibit. The painting was created at the museum in a Beginners Painting class last year taught by wonderful AAM instructor, Susan Bauer, who was always so encouraging & supportive,” said Cheryl Sullivan of Norton.
Ten Museum School students of all ages have been selected for this group exhibition, and their artworks have a strong connection to one of Schreckengost’s many still-life watercolors.
“For Adrian, the Attleboro Arts Museum is a place where he belongs, learns and is recognized for his talents. It’s such a welcome environment, where he is encouraged and feels at home. We are so fortunate to have such a valuable establishment within our community, and we are grateful for its commitment to artists everywhere,” said Kim Askew of Attleboro, referring to her child Adrian’s artwork.
A special student Recognition Ceremony will be held via Zoom on Thursday, June 17, at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to all. Visit www.attleboroartsmuseum.org to register and receive a link to the ceremony.
Exhibiting student artists include Adrian Askew of Attleboro, Isabella Corrao of Taunton, Deb Craft of Rehoboth, Deborah Glazer of Mansfield, Kahlan Maguire of Attleboro, Nancy Morrison of North Attleboro, Susan Potter of Rehoboth, Cheryl Sullivan of Norton, Grace Tetreault of Mansfield, and Livia White of Cumberland.
