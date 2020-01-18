More than 300 high school students and chaperons from the five Catholic high schools in the Fall River Diocese — including Bishop Feehan in Attleboro — will be taking part once again in the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., next weekend.
The students will join tens of thousands of others from around the country at the world’s largest annual human rights demonstration.
This year’s theme is “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman” and includes the incredible history of women who pioneered the women’s rights movement and their pro-life beliefs.
“It is amazing to witness the passion and dedication our students have in their pro-life beliefs,” said Irina DeLucca, director of the Pro-Life Apostolate for the Diocese of Fall River. “The March for Life offers them an opportunity to experience first-hand the importance of getting involved in order to make a difference. We dream of a world where every life is celebrated, valued, and protected.
Thomas Canuel a senior at Coyle and Cassidy High School in Taunton, has attended the rally for three years.
“Every year, the March for Life is an incredibly impactful experience,” Canuel said. “Being on the March for Life is more than defending babies in the womb. It is defending all life, from the moment of conception to our natural death. We cannot ignore our responsibility to stand up for life and what is right. For me, the March for Life allows me to remain in solidarity with the most vulnerable in society and pray for all those who cannot defend their own lives.”
Marie Carney, a senior from St. John Paul II agreed.
“The March is my favorite part of the entire event because we have an opportunity to listen to some amazing speakers, meet students from all over the United States, as well as play a small part in showing support for such a big issue,” she said. “Our pro-life beliefs need to be heard and I am so impressed by the distance many schools travel to show their support.”
Marian Derosiers, the former director of the Pro-Life Apostolate, said when she first began attending the march 26 years ago, there were only 84 “pilgrims.”
“Today, that number has tripled and continues to grow,” she said. “What a blessing to have so many young people represent all of us at the March for Life events in DC. May our prayers, through the intercession of Our Lady, ask for His blessings on all our Diocesan Pilgrims. We are so grateful and proud of all of you.”
The buses will depart from Bishop Stang, Coyle and Cassidy and Bishop Connolly early on Thursday morning and are expected to arrive in Washington DC later in the day.
Some students will attend an evening Mass at the Basilica while others will go to an Evening of Prayer at George Mason University.
On Friday, after a morning Pro-Life Rally at George Mason University, the entire group will join tens of thousands of other supporters in the March for Life on the National Mall and Constitution Avenue.
For more information about the Catholic Schools Alliance, please go to www.catholicschoolsalliance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.