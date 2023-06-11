ATTLEBOR0 -- A group of high school students will be ready if an emergency happens.
Students in Toby Reed’s criminal justice program at Attleboro High School recently completed the Community Emergency Response Team program taught by Col. David Gavigan and Capt. William Camara of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.
The training gives students the skills necessary in basic medical, search and rescue, communication and emergency response situations, according to Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Students at Greater New Bedford Vocational Technical High School also completed the program.
“It makes a big difference when people in our community with these skills come into our school,” Attleboro High School Principal Kate Campbell said in a statement during a June 6 graduation ceremony.
“They help our students build these skills to take back with them to the community. You’ve made a big difference here,” Campbell said.
The students, all juniors, received certificates and were congratulated by Campbell, the deputy sheriffs and Jeremy Guay, the high school’s director of career and technical education.
The graduation also marked the last training program for Camara and Gavigan, who are retiring this summer. They have been with the sheriff’s office for about 45 years combined, according to Darling.
Camara, a Marine Corps. veteran, was a longtime corrections officer and head of the sheriff’s special response team before joining Gavigan on the Homeland Security team.
Gavigan began his career in 1956 with the Army National Guard. He has led trainings, classes and security assessments for schools and other facilities nationwide.