The second year of "grab-and-go" lunches for students in Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk have begun.
The free meals are handed out at King Philip Regional High School, 201 Franklin St., Wrentham.
The lunches will be available to any child under the age of 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
Triple meals will be provided each day: meals for Monday through Wednesday will be distributed on Monday, and meals for Thursday through Saturday will be distributed on Thursday.
No advanced signup or paperwork is required.
The summer meal program will run through Aug. 26. It's run by the Hockomock Area YMCA in collaboration with King Philip, Norfolk, Plainville, and Wrentham schools.
The food comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the state Department of Education.
The program is designed to help close the hunger gap that children face during the summer.
“We are grateful to the Hockomock Area YMCA for their work to ensure that all children have access to food in our communities and in the broader region,” said Dot Pearl, director of Wellness for Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham and King Philip Schools. “All families are able to pick up meals at a convenient central location at King Philip High School, and can also use the other sites hosted by the YMCA to ensure their children have access to meals.”
“In these challenging times, our YMCA has been there for our community providing an important safety net for so many kids and families,” said Ed Hurley, CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA. “I’m so proud of the work our Y has done with the support of our community partners to provide emergency support focused on the needs of those facing food insecurity which reflect our mission and our values. And thanks to the support of many in the community, we will continue to be there for those who need us.”
For more information about the lunch program as well as food distribution taking place each week at the Hockomock Area YMCA locations, visit www.hockymca.org/food-access.
