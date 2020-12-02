FOXBORO -- Patriot Place and the New England Patriots Foundation will be hosting the Stuff-A-Truck Toy Drive event on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m., in Lot 20, near CVS and Starbucks.
Guests can help children in need this holiday season by stuffing the truck with new and unwrapped toys alongside Pat Patriot, the Patriots cheerleaders and Slyde. The Stuff-A-Truck event is part of a week-long toy drive hosted by Patriot Place and the Patriots Foundation, in partnership with WBZ and the New England Revolution Charitable Foundation.
Guests can bring new and unwrapped toys to the blue and white collection bins throughout Patriot Place through Sunday, Dec. 6. Collection bins will be set up at the entrances to Showcase Cinema De Lux, Patriot Place Management Office hallway, Bass Pro Shops and the Patriots ProShop.
The Patriots Foundation will also be collecting toys at Magic of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 5. Guests with Magic of Lights tickets for Dec. 5 are encouraged to bring a new and unwrapped toy that they can drop into the toy collection boxes directly from their vehicle window upon arrival.
Patriot Place staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed. Please refer to the state's website for COVID-19 travel restrictions and guidelines. To learn more about the toy collection drive, visit patriots.com/community/collection-drives.
