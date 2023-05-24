ATTLEBORO -- Sturdy Health is hosting a National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration of Life next month at the Attleboro Elks Lodge.
The June 3 event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will include a breakfast buffet, guest speakers, a photo booth, caricature artists and free drawings. Admission is free.
The local event is part of a worldwide celebration coordinated by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation.
All cancer survivors, their caregivers, and patients in active treatment are invited.
Anyone living with a history of cancer -- from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life -- is a cancer survivor, according to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. In the U.S. alone, there are more than 18 million cancer survivors.
By 2030, the number of cancer survivors in the U.S. is projected to increase to 22.2 million.
In addition to facing a serious illness, cancer survivors must contend with rising drug costs, inadequate insurance coverage, difficulty finding or keeping jobs, and ongoing physical, emotional, and financial struggles that can persist even after treatment ends, the group said.
Those who wish to attend should respond by Thursday to oncologysupport@sturdymemorial.org, or call 508-236-7015.