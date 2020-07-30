ATTLEBORO -- Sturdy Memorial Hospital continues to expand its diagnostic capabilities and enhance its comprehensive Breast Health Program with the recent addition of breast magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology.
The American Cancer Society estimates 276,480 women and 2,620 men will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2020.
“Breast MRI is an advanced technology that can assist in enhancing the quality of care for our patients,” said Dr. Greg Soares, chief of imaging at Sturdy.
Using magnetic fields and radio waves, breast MRI creates detailed images of a patient’s breast tissue that can be used to screen for cancer, stage a diagnosed cancer, provide insight into proper treatment, and aid in pre-surgical planning.
Breast MRI is intended to be used in addition to mammography and is not considered a replacement for a mammogram. The ACS recommends women with a high risk of breast cancer be screened with breast MRI and an annual mammogram. Women of average risk are advised to continue with screening mammograms, unless otherwise advised by a physician.
Talk with your primary care physician to determine the most appropriate screening options based on your personal risk factors. If you need to schedule an annual mammogram, call 508-236-7770.
