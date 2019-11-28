ATTLEBORO – Sturdy Memorial Hospital offers support groups on a variety of topics throughout the year. The groups are free and open to the public. The following are scheduled for December:
Prostate Cancer Support Group -- Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Auditorium A, B & C. For more information, call the Oncology Department at 508-236-7010.
Ostomy Support Group -- Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium. For more information, call the Wellness Office at 508-236-7497.
Breathing Club -- Wednesday, Dec. 4 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Michael J. Poissant Clinical Education Center. For more information, call the Respiratory Care Department at 508-236-7550.
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group -- Monday, Dec. 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Michael J. Poissant Clinical Education Center. For more information, call Nursing Administration at 508-236-7151.
Cancer Support Group -- Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Conference Rooms D & E. For more information, call the Oncology Department at 508-236-7010.
Breast Cancer Support Group -- Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Conference Rooms D & E. For more information, call Ellen Gilbert at 508-236-7015.
