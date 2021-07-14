ATTLEBORO -- The summer reading program at the Attleboro Public Library is underway. The program, which features stories, crafts, trivia, and prize drawings, runs through Aug. 13.
There is the Youth Summer Reading Program for ages 3 to 17, and Adult Summer Reading Program for those 18 and over.
"We will have both virtual and in-person programs," the latter of which will be held outside because of library renovations, said Children's Librarian Krystal Brown.
A magician, family storytime, and take-home kits are part of the program. Attleboro is taking part in the "First Lady of the Commonwealth & Blades Summer Reading Challenge" where through Aug. 16 the city has a goal to read for 6,000 minutes (100 hours).
Once that goal is met, the library is entered into a drawing for signed Bruins memorabilia. Participants can log their reading online, register for programs and participate in activities.
More information can be found at attleborolibrary.org under the "Summer" tab, by calling 508-222-0157 or emailing apl_ref@sailsinc.org or attleborokids@sailsinc.org.
This year's statewide reading theme is "Tails & Tales".
