NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Treasurer-collector Christopher Sweet is reminding taxpayers that second quarter personal property and real estate taxes are due Nov. 1.
The taxes must be paid by then to avoid an interest penalty.
Taxes may be paid in person at town hall, by mail, or online at: nattleboro.com/home/pages/online-payments.
