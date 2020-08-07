Three cheers for the reverend
Rev. David A. Costa, a priest in the Fall River Diocese since 1985 who had pastored at North Attleboro churches and lead St. Mary-Sacred Heart School in North for 24 years and served two stints as chaplain at Bishop Feehan High School, was given the Sister Patricia M. Harrington RSM Hero of Catholic Education Award at Wednesday night’s Bishop Feehan graduation. It’s the school’s highest honor. School President Timothy Sullivan said Costa has been an “inspiration, friend, someone who put an indelible mark on this class.” Costa served as school chaplain for 14 years, from 1991 to 1995 and 2011 to 2019, including the first three of the four years of the graduates. Known as “Father Dave,” Costa always spoke personally to students and others, Sullivan noted. “You are a true hero of Catholic education,” Sullivan said, and Costa was given a standing ovation. The award, in memory of Harrington who worked at Feehan for about 40 years, was supposed to have been awarded in the spring but was delayed because of the virus crisis. Costa now serves as pastor of three parishes in Somerset and Swansea.
Candidates night for 4th District
The Foxboro Republican Town Committee will be hosting a candidates night for candidates for the 4th Congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 in the South Foxboro Community Center, 366 South St. Also scheduled to attend is U.S. Senate candidate Kevin O’Connor, who is running on the Republican side against Kennedy and incumbent Ed Markey on the Democratic end. The candidates will present their platforms and take audience questions. Everything will be cleaned and set up in a socially-distanced manner. The session is open to all at no charge. For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or email FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.
The Patriots Hall of Fame exhibit
The Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium may be closed to the public but has a new digital exhibit, Patriots Memories. The Hall solicited fans along with members of the media and team alumni to submit their favorite Patriots memories and what made those recollections special. The online exhibit is on the Hall’s website, www.patriotshalloffame.com, and will include submitted and selected photos and videos of a related artifact or an action shot from the memorable game cited by the sender. The Hall will continue to accept new submissions and add those to the exhibit. Also, Patriots All Access will highlight one memory per week throughout the 2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.