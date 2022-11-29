FOXBORO -- After The Sun Chronicle and it's sister paper The Foxboro Reporter ran a story about Foxboro resident Kasey Twyman’s effort to raise money to deliver Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings to people in need, she ended up raising about $650 and was able to deliver more meals than she had originally been hoping.
Twyman, 34, said five families in Foxboro, Mansfield and Attleboro were assisted this season and given meals of different sizes to accommodate the members of their families. They had the option of having the meals delivered the Tuesday before the holiday or picking them up.
She had been hoping to help three families this year.
"We started at $75,” Twyman said. “After the article was published, we received so much positive feedback on our fundraising page. The rest of the funds were raised from people reading and sharing the article.”
As part of her mission, she purchased the meals from a local small business, The Meat Bar Marketplace in North Attleboro, with the owners, Nelio and Kathy Pereira-Vaz, providing a surprise $100 shop gift card to one family.
“This family was struggling,” Twyman said. “She and her sister live together, and her sister had just been laid off the night before, so it couldn't have happened at a better time.”
Twyman said one of the families couldn’t wait until the holiday itself because the meal looked so good.
“She texted me saying they dug in the night before and had their holiday right then and there,” Twyman said.
All of the families expressed their gratitude.
"They all reached out on Thanksgiving Day to tell me how delicious the meals were and to extend thanks again," she said.
As for Twyman, she offers a thank you to Sun Chronicle readers.
"You have all shown me and my 23-month-old daughter that there are still wonderful people in this world willing to help their community selflessly,” she said. “This is the world I want to raise her in, where strangers have each other's backs.”
Twyman, a freelance licensed makeup artist who also works as a preschool teacher in Mansfield, initially started the undertaking by personally donating one meal to one family in 2019. She did the same this year, but also took donations to help more people. She said she plans to do the delivery for the coming years since each year brings new families, new circumstances, new stories and new connections.
Twyman said it was incredible to receive more donations to be able to deliver to more families this year.
"Many organizations do what I did, there's help in many places,” she said. “But you can never have enough resources for this kind of stuff and it was so humbling to be able to contribute."