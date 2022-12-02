MANSFIELD — A playground is where many children learn their motor, social, and emotional skills and perhaps create lifelong memories with their families.
On Friday morning, a ribbon cutting was held for a new playground at the Plymouth Street recreational complex and many leaders from the town and beyond came to celebrate.
The project was a collaboration between the state Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities Grant Program; Mansfield’s recreation commission, parks and recreation department, and DPW; and an architect from WaterDesignGroup.
According to Town Manager Kevin Dumas, it cost about $700,000, with $600,000 coming from the town and $100,000 from the grant program.
Dumas praised all who were involved in the project and said the playground is designed for children young and not so young. He even admitted to enjoying it himself.
“I’m not sure if you saw me a few minutes ago, but I went down on a zip line myself and had a lot of fun,” he said.
“This is the perfect place because we have all of our soccer fields and tennis courts here as well, and our community can come together and use this for many generations to come,” Dumas said.
Parks and recreation director Sherri Hutton Gurnon, who has worked on the project for the past seven years, said the ribbon-cutting turnout was impressive.
“Honestly the process has been wonderful to see, going from a seven-piece-of-equipment playground to what we have here today,” she said.
Gurnon said her favorite piece of equipment is the zip line.
“I had been at a playground in Cambridge with my children many years ago and there was a zip line and it was so incredible and you just don’t see them very often. It was the one thing that I tried to make sure that we stuck with that plan,” she said.
Gurnon said the pandemic presented a challenge for the project, as things did not move forward very quickly.
“Then once we came out of COVID we were repairing what we lost during COVID and then we jumped right back in so it’s a process. It took some time but again, it’s more than worth it. Many years to come of enjoyment for the community,” Gurnon said.
State Undersecretary for Environmental Policy and Resilience Gary Moran attended the ribbon cutting and said he, as a Mansfield resident, has been coming to the Plymouth Street rec facility for a while.
“The missing piece has been this playground for years. And this is better than certainly I envisioned and I know that the Baker administration has been proud to be a partner in developing the playground and really commend the town and the people involved for sticking with it and accomplishing developing a really great playground,” Moran said.
Schools Superintendent Teresa Murphy said she was impressed by the design of the new playground.
“There are so many different types of play structures here and the students and the children will have lots of different choices when they come over to play,” she said, noting that the playground is accessible to those with disabilities.
Murphy added that the playground is going to also benefit students.
“They can play together, they can play outside. These soccer fields and tennis courts are just a central location for our students. They’re out there playing every weekend, practicing during the week, and this allows them and their siblings to play also,” she said.