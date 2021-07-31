Thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, including many from Attleboro, Foxboro and surrounding towns, are expected to attend a Worldwide Virtual Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses this weekend.
The public is also invited to take part.
The global event is expected to attract some 20 million people from all over the world and will be delivered in more than 500 languages.
The organization opted for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year because of the pandemic and the program has the theme, “Powerful by Faith” as faith and hope continue to be tested by the crisis.
All are invited to attend the free event by going to www.jw.org or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms such as ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others. The event began Friday but runs through the weekend.
