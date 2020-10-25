ATTLEBORO -- Three Attleboro High School seniors -- Ryan Berry, Allison Morin and Scott White -- have been named National Merit Commended Scholars in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Commended Scholars and Semifinalists are in the top 3 percent of all students in the nation taking the exam.
The three AHS seniors are among about 1.5 million U.S. high school students who participated in the October 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Almost 34,000 students earn scores high enough to receive Letters of Commendation in recognition of their academic promise.
“This recognition is a testament to the powerful teaching and learning that takes place at AHS and across the district,” Principal Bill Runey said in a news release.
