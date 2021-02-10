A Super experience for front-line workers
Three front-line medical workers with local ties attended Sunday’s Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Fla., as part of a contingent of over 70 vaccinated health care workers who the New England Patriots sent to the game. Maura Cosman, an Emergency Department technician at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, and Patrick Khoury, an inpatient nurse in the Balfour unit at Sturdy, watched former Pats quarterback Tom Brady lead his Buccaneers to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Cosman and Khoury traveled to the game as representatives of Sturdy on the Patriots plane and also enjoyed a concert for frontline workers and a two-night hotel stay. Also, Norton native Jairah Zinni, who grew up rooting for Brady and is a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, was also among the Patriots contingent. All the workers were recognized at the game for their valiant efforts during the pandemic.
Girl Scout get creative with cookie sales
For over 100 years, Girl Scouts have participated in the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world — selling cookies to raise funds for their activities. “Your purchase of Girl Scout cookies directly helps girls in your community to develop skills that are essential to successful leadership: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics,” said Kelli Viera of Attleboro, a board member of Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England. “While this year — like everything else — looks a little different, our girls have pivoted to providing cookies in new and COVID-safe ways.” Customers can buy cookies via virtual or drive-thru/touchless payment cookie booths (Troop 685 recently were at Stop & Shop on Pleasant Street in Attleboro), online, and some areas will be able to order through GrubHub. “Girl Scout cookies are more accessible than ever before,” Viera said. All proceeds stay within the local council and troop, and the Scouts decide whether to use the money for camping or other outside adventures, participating in STEM programs, or toward a local community service project. “I encourage you to invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders by participating in the Cookie Program,” Viera said. “By doing so, you are assisting in achievement of the mission of Girl Scouts: to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who will make the world a better place.” To find a cookie booth, go to www.gssne.org and enter your zip code into the “Find Cookies” field.
