PLAINVILLE — An Unlikely Story bookstore will host an evening with New York Times bestselling author, and former Sun Chronicle columnist, Michael Tougias.
The event is for both adults and children and Tougias will be showing slides and discussing his latest book for kids titled “Claws.” The author will also give a slide presentation about how a family survived a Uboat attack off the U.S. coast.
The adult version of that book is “So Close To Home,” and the middle reader adaptation is titled “Attacked At Sea.” A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation and Tougias will take time to discuss the making of the Disney movie “The Finest Hours” based on his book by the same name.
“Claws” tells the story of 12-year-old Easterly Wind and her friends Brian, 9, and Kristin, 10, who live on Shipwreck Island. Just before the island’s annual Summer Celebration Dinner, a lobsterman goes missing while fishing off the island, and there are signs of foul play.
Then, just a day later, a local sailor’s boat is found adrift, minus the missing sailor. The three children becomes obsessed with the mystery and begin an investigation that leads them down a path of adventure.
The story is a mystery thriller that mixes environmentalism with danger.
For more info on Tougias’ appearance, visit anunlikelystory.com.
