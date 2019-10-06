NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The public is invited to tour the Oldtown Church, the Powder House, and Falls Fire Barn from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
The free tour is being organized by the First Congregational Church, North Attleboro Historical Commission, and Falls Fire Barn
It starts at the Oldtown Church, 675 Old Post Road, and proceeds by foot to the Powder House on Mt. Hope Street. The Fire Barn is a quick drive to 100 Commonwealth Ave.
Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 27.
