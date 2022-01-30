NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town council is due to take action on a series of fund requests that will help “market and brand the town,” according to the town manager
Town Manager Michael Borg’s requests, all of which would be transfers from the town’s free cash account include:
- $110,000 for a design team that would perform a strategic land survey in conjunction with the town’s revised master plan. The team would come up “with design standards outlining how we would like the town to look,” including a focus on the downtown, Borg said when making the proposal earlier this month. It would include the drafting of a multi-use zoning law.
- $300,000 for the board of assessors to survey all the residential and business properties in town to ensure they are valued and taxed properly.
- $60,000 for a redesign of the municipal website, nattleboro.com, to make it easier to use.
The councilors will hear from the finance committee on its review of the proposals after Borg brought them before the council at its Jan. 18 meeting.
Councilors will take up the requests at their regular meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at town hall.
Also on Monday’s agenda will be an update on the police department’s school resource officer. Police Chief Richard McQuade earlier this month confirmed that some officers would have to be reassigned due to personnel shortages. Councilors at their last meeting requested more information from Borg.
The council is also due to get an update on the town’s pest control issues. The health department reported it had seen a rise in rat complaints and an increase in sewer rats in town last summer.
The meeting will be shown on North TV, the town's cable access channel.