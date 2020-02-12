REHOBOTH — Activity has picked up for the town’s April 7 annual town election.
Ellen M. Corvi has returned nomination papers for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee. The seats of Anthony Arrigo and Richard Barrett are expiring.
Laura E. Dias Samsel has returned papers for the board of selectmen and Antonio A. Oliveira has also taken out papers for the board. Incumbents whose terms are expiring include James Muri and David Perry.
Also, water commissioner Katie E. Eyer has returned papers for reelection. Another water commission spot expiring is held by Tish Vadnais.
Other positions that will be listed on the ballot and incumbents are moderator, Bill Cute; tax collector, Cheryl Gouveia; assessor; planning board, Ed Bertozzi; park commission; and housing authority, Lynore McKim.
All positions are for three years except moderator, which is one year, and planning board, parking commission, and housing authority, which are five years.
Nomination papers are available for any registered voter who chooses not to seek a nomination through their registered party’s caucus process. Papers may be picked up by prospective candidates at the town clerk’s office and must be returned with a minimum of 50 registered voters’ signatures to the board of registrars in the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The Republican Town Committee caucus is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the senior center, and the Democratic Town Committee caucus is Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. at Blanding Library/Goff Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.