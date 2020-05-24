Trade workers risk getting burned if they do work required by the state fire code with a suspended license or without a license.
New penalties call for a minimum three-year license suspension for anyone doing work under a suspended license, state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey announced Friday.
The penalties go into effect immediately.
The penalty for “loaning” or “selling” a license to someone is permanent revocation of any licenses issued by the state fire marshal.
Anyone using someone else’s license faces a permanent ban on applying for any license issued by the fire marshal.
The types of licenses affected include commercial hood cleaning, fireworks, special effects, blasting, explosives and fire suppression, among others.
The fire service has seen a dramatic increase in people doing work in these trades without a license or allowing unlicensed people to use a legitimate license, often for money, according to spokeswoman for the fire marshal.
In many instances, the work performed by unlicensed individuals is putting the public at risk as it falls well below the level of proficiency required by the state fire code, a spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth said.
The new penalties for companies who allow workers to use another’s license is a minimum three-year suspension of their certificate of registration, which is the company’s license to do business.
For the first time, she said, these new penalties place the onus on companies to police their employees’ work.
The fire code now requires individuals and companies to report the loss or theft of their service tags or it will be presumed that they allowed them to be used by others.
Workers who “loan” their license often claim their service tags were stolen when code compliance officers discover them at substandard work attributed to their license, Mieth said.
The penalty for failing to report the loss of theft of service tags is a two-year license suspension.
The Department of Fire Services issues permits and licenses to individuals and companies engaged in many trades to ensure fire safety. The agency also enforces the state fire and electrical codes.
