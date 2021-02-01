ATTLEBORO -- Waste Management will stop servicing all pickups Monday at noon due to the snow, according to the city's website.
Monday's collection will be completed on Tuesday. Tuesday's collection will be resumed later Tuesday. There will be delays for the rest of the week due to the 18-hour delay, the statement read.
