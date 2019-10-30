FRANKLIN -- Prospective Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School students in grades 7 and 8 will be among the first people outside the school to explore several new technologies at the high school during an open house Tuesday, Nov. 5.
During the open house, which is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tri-County’s new state-of-the-art medical assisting facility, which opened to students in September, will be open to the public for the first time.
“As a school that aligns its curricula to future workforce needs, Tri-County is fully committed to preparing students for the careers that will be available over the next decade,” Superintendent-Director Stephen Dockray said. “We’ve expanded our health care offerings as we work collaboratively with our industry partners to tackle workforce shortages, particularly a shortage of nurses.”
In addition to touring the school’s 16 career programs, families will learn about Tri-County’s academic courses that include Advanced Placement offerings and a for-credit college-level Spanish program operated in partnership with Bristol Community College.
Last spring, Tri-County unveiled a new engineering wing that includes advanced manufacturing and robotics gear.
“We strongly encourage middle school families to visit Tri-County to not only determine if our high school is the right fit for their child, but also to explore and consider the careers that will be available to their child upon graduation from high school and college,” Dockray said.
Student ambassadors and current Tri-County parents will be on site to discuss extracurricular programs, cooperative education and school culture.
Tri-County serves students in the Attleboro area towns of North Attleboro, Plainville, Seekonk, Wrentham, Norfolk, and Franklin.
