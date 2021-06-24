FRANKLIN — Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School awarded 221 diplomas at its 42nd graduation ceremony on Sunday, June 6.
Superintendent-Director Stephen Dockray was joined on stage by School Committee Chair Brian Mushnick of Norfolk, Principal Michael Procaccini, Vocational Director Cathie Rebelo, Director of Special Education John Martin, Class Valedictorian Vivienne Seested of Franklin, Class Salutatorian Gerard (Ace) Ayotte, III of Seekonk, and Class President Jennavive Barber of North Attleboro.
“You have made it to today despite a worldwide pandemic happening around you for the past 15 months. You have had to adapt continually over your last two school years here at Tri-County. This is a skill set that will serve you well in future years,” Dockray said. “Class of 2021, you did it! You should be SO proud of yourselves. It may not have been an easy road, but you made it!”
During her valedictory speech, Seested spoke about Tri-County’s motto, “Work Hard, Today Counts,” and encouraged her classmates to “Work hard, work smart. Your yesterday, today, and tomorrow count.”
Barber’s saluted her graduating classmates by saying, “Among us are electricians who powered light to hospitals, IT experts who fixed students’ Chromebooks during distance learning, and even healthcare workers who took care of COVID patients. We may have not had a normal high school experience, but as a vocational school, we did something bigger; we impacted the world in ways teenagers have never done before. We were unlike any others before us; we were unprecedented.”
Several students were awarded local scholarships and tool awards totaling $82,100 during the ceremony. Similar to scholarships, tool awards are given by local businesses, civic organizations, and families to help students entering the workforce purchase tools for their trade.
One of the largest scholarships awarded is the Dean College scholarship given annually to one Tri-County graduate. Anna Weidman, an Engineering Career Program graduate from Franklin, has been awarded a $36,000 tuition scholarship to Dean College for the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarship is renewable for up to four years/eight semesters of attendance at Dean College.
This year, Digital Federal Credit Union granted $10,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors.
The Tri-County graduation was held on a stage designed and constructed by the teachers and students of the school’s carpentry program.
Many Tri-County graduates will further their education by attending a university or post-secondary education. Others will enter the workforce with the certifications and skills gained throughout their high school career. And five Tri-County graduates plan to enter into the U.S. military.
