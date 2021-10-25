FOXBORO -- The trick-or-treat SPOOKtacular returns to Patriot Place on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
Interested participants need to register in advance exclusively through The Advantage App and should wear their best costume to this fun-filled night kicking off the Halloween festivities.
Guests will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat throughout the North Marketplace. Trick-or-treating items will include treats with nut-free and gluten-free options and giveaway items, as well as candy.
The Teal Pumpkin Project will provide non-candy treats to children with food allergies.
This event is free while supplies last. For additional information, visit www.patriot-place.com/events/trick-or-treating-spooktacular-at-patriot-place/.
