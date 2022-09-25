ATTLEBORO -- Downtown will get a little spooky on Saturday, Oct. 22
The city and Bay Coast Bank are sponsoring an early Halloween trick-or-treat event.
Costumed kids can visit participating businesses and get treats and this is the best part -- there is no age restriction, so costumed adults can take part, too.
Starting point is Cuddy Court off Bank Street behind the city's parking garage where all the ghouls and goblins, princesses and witches can get a map of participating businesses.
There will be a costume contest and a contest for the best decorated store front.
Participants will decide the store front winner.
The event runs from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.