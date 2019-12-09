ATTLEBORO -- Two Attleboro High School sophomores have been picked to attend leadership conferences at nearby colleges.
Abigail Plizga and Sean Marshall, both residents of Attleboro, were selected to attend the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Seminar and the MassSTAR Citizenship Conference in the spring 2020.
They were chosen based on essays they wrote about about leadership.
Plizga will attend the seminar, held annually at Bentley University in Waltham, with about 220 other high school sophomores from across the state. Participants take part in hands-on activities, meet leaders in their state, and explore their own personal leadership skills while learning how to lead others and make a positive impact in their community.
Marshall will attend the MassSTAR Citizenship Conference, held annually at Lasell College in Newton. One sophomore from every accredited high school in Massachusetts is invited to attend the conference.
