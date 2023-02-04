The First Congregational Church UCC (Oldtown Church) at 675 Old Post Road in North Attleboro has scheduled its first church supper since COVID-19 Saturday, Feb. 11.
Pickup of the take-out turkey dinner will be between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Cost is $15, and $1 of each meal will go to the church’s “Food Forward” mission, to help feed those in need in the area.
To order, call or text Ed at 1-508-212-4774, or visit https://oldtownucc.org/supper-reservations.
The Plainville United Methodist Church at 16 East Bacon St. is holding a take-out supper Saturday, Feb 11.
Cost for the baked ham dinner is $14, payable at curbside pickup from the parking lot between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Must preorder by noon Thursday, Feb 9 by calling 508-695-9587 or email plainvilleumc@verizon.net.