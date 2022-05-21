Four seminarians studying for the priesthood for the Fall River Diocese, including a Mansfield resident and Dighton-Rehoboth graduate, will be ordained transitional deacons by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha during a Mass Saturday in St. Mary’s Cathedral in Fall River.
Set to be ordained are John Garabedian of Mansfield, D-R graduate Brian P. Connors, Christopher D. Hughes, and Thiago Menezes Santos.
As deacons, they will be able to assist the priest at Mass and be an ordinary minister of the Eucharist, proclaim the Gospel and preach, baptize, and minister at other services.
Their ordination to the transitional diaconate will begin their final year of preparation for the priesthood. In the fall, they will return to Immaculate Conception Seminary in South Orange, N.J., for their fourth and final year of studies, and it’s anticipated that each will be ordained a priest next spring.
The seminarians have served in different parishes during breaks from the seminary as part of their formation.
Garabedian, 31, a parishioner of St. Mary Parish in Mansfield, is the son of John and Claire Garabedian. A 2009 graduate of Mansfield High School, he went on to Bridgewater State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a concentration in graphic design. He worked as a graphic artist and baseball coach for a few years as he discerned a vocation to the priesthood.
Connors, also 31, the son of Michael and Janice Connors, is a 2009 graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School. Experiencing a conversion of faith while in his 20s, he received the sacraments of initiation into the Church in 2015 and began seeking opportunities to deepen his faith through retreats, witness sharing, and involvement in his home parish, Holy Family in East Taunton. He entered the seminary in 2017.
Hughes, 27, a native of Sandwich, is a parishioner of Christ the King Parish in Mashpee, where he has been active throughout his life, as a server, lector, and sacristan, in faith formation and in youth ministry.
Santos, 26, was born and raised in Aracaju, Brazil, and he was involved in catechetical and evangelization programs in his home parish there. He was asked by the bishop to consider serving as a priest in the United States in the Diocese of Fall River, and accepted the invitation and transferred to the Immaculate Conception Seminary in New Jersey to complete his theological studies. The ordination at 11 a.m. Saturday will be live streamed on the Fall River Diocesan Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fallriverdiocese.