The sweet sounds of the Ukulele
Emma Carson, 11, of North Attleboro, played holiday music on her ukulele before Christmas at Tasty’s Bagels, Cold Treats, and More in Plainville to raise money for a good cause — research to help cure juvenile diabetes. Emma raised $423 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation from patrons of Tasty’s. Her 7-year-old sister Anna lives with Type 1 diabetes and Emma organized the fundraiser by writing to the store manager, her father, Greg Carson, tells Along the Way. Emma has been taking ukulele lessons for four years, and some of the songs she played included “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night,” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.” Both girls attend The Gordon School in East Providence where their father teaches. Emma, a fifth grader and Anna, who is in first grade, are also the daughter of Tracy Carson.
Preparing for Democratic convention
Foxboro is hosting area training for delegation selection for the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The training will be held 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at the Foxboro Public Safety Building, 8 Chestnut St. The convention is scheduled to be held July 13 to 16 in Milwaukee. Democrats from across the country will convene to choose a nominee for president. To select a nominee, Democratic delegates from every state are elected to attend the National Convention to cast their vote for a candidate. The goal of the training is to make sure registered Democrats from communities throughout the 4th Congressional District learn more about how delegate selection works and how they can work to be elected. RSVP to Dennis Naughton at naughden@verizon.net or Joe Kaplan at joekaplanmansfield@gmail.com.
Medical cards available
Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro is offering free “My Medical Profile” cards to the community. These cards help individuals keep a current medication history and also list potential drug/drug or drug/food interactions. This initiative assists the hospital in assessing a patient’s medical history as it is often difficult for a patient to remember their medical history, including the names and dosages of medications. It is important to keep this card with you at all times so that it is available for physician office visits as well as hospital visits. It is also important to update this card when medical conditions and medications change. To receive your complimentary card, call Volunteer & Student Services at 508-236-8800.
4-H volunteers sought
Adult volunteers are needed for a couple of hours each month to serve as club leaders for local 4-H clubs in Bristol and Norfolk counties. The role of a 4-H volunteer leader is to provide skills from your own area of expertise while developing a meaningful relationship with youth. Especially needed are volunteers with skills in dog care and obedience, horse care, small animal care such as rabbits and poultry, food science and general science. The goal of the 4-H program is to help youth, ages 5 to 18, become competent, caring adults through positive mentoring, learning how to take community action, and increasing their sense of self-esteem, responsibility, fairness, trust and decision making. The 4-H office provides training, resource materials, activity curriculum and support. To volunteer: 508-668-9793 or email jfield@umext.umass.edu. 4-H is an outreach education program of the University of Massachusetts/Amherst in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. More info: www.mass4h.org.
