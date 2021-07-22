AMHERST — The following local students received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst on May 14.
Attleboro: Kelley Olivia Almada, Lucas Boucicaut, Jeannie Noelly Carreiro, Elizabeth Karyn Harvey, Jordan John Hoey, Christian Alexander Hoyos, Robert Micajah McGehee, Frankyn K Mendez, Zoe J Sternbach, Alexa Claire Zielinski
Attleboro Falls: Tyler Christopher Sullivan
Foxboro: Jamie Ann Gorham, Varshita Jakkaraju, Rose Morrison, Danielle Motta, Matthew Thomas Mullally, Frank David Ohandley, Alexander J Shilcusky, Dhruvi Vora, Stephanie Laura Wasserman, Mary Katherine Waters
Mansfield: Zachary William Costello, Christopher Joseph Coyle, Ryan Jeffrey DiCenzo, Andrew John Guthrie, Olivia Marie Horn, Timothy Jared Kane, Matthew Ian Kassler, Brian Kenneth Krentzman, Jessica Lauren Lee, Emily Rose Lucht, Brian Mark Lynch, Jennifer Marie McCabe, Dhiren Mahesh Mistry, Siobhan Anna-Joyce O’Reilly
Norfolk: Sedona Ann Claypoole, Liam Cullagh, Megan Elizabeth Davenport, Caitlin Caell Donahue, Hailey Josephine Fice, John Edward Goreham III, Richard Lucente, Brock Nemo Mangiacotti, Stephen A McKinney, Kaleigh Ann McNamara, Christopher Charles O’Neil, Meghan Kathleen Piller, Eliza Sheehan
North Attleboro: Adriana Maria Almeida, Deirdre Marie Augusto, Keeley Paula Baldwin, Graham Michael Bamford, Maria Do Mar Botelho, Tyler Christopher Cerrone, Erik Anders Clements, Christopher A Colvin, Bryce Nolan Conner, Juan Carlos Curiel, Fiona Catherine Cusack, Brandon Michael Dainis, Angela Ivonne Dejesus, Julianna Celeste Direnzo, Michael Joseph Direnzo, Neha Sudheer Doddipalli, James Laurence Elia, Emily Hope Fernandes, Lilly Marie Fernandes, Kasey L. Gallagher, Kathryn Elizabeth Gallagher, Caleigh Miread Geoghegan, Ariana Haddad, Treuvor Antin Holowinsky, David Samuel James, Mary Sheila Kummer, Thomas James Kummer, Kathleen Mary Loonie, Zachary Michael McGowan, Sophia Pauline Oliynyk, Daniel M O’Rourke, Rachel Ann Sweeney, Michael Angelo Tobey, Colin James Young, Daniel Zhang
Norton: Tyler David Anderson, Emma Margaret Chisholm, Elizabeth Defanti, Thomas Edward Denham, Abigail Rain Gray, Brittany Holmes, Sam Marcotte, Grace Newfield, Jacqueline Poplawski, Olivia Rose Saccocia, Cameron J Trudeau, Allison Weber
Plainville: Peter Vincent Ferris, Jacob Flynn, Jake Patrick Hurley, Vanessa Imbaro, Matthew Lehoullier, Abigail Caroline Riggs, Zaymee Syeda
Rehoboth: William James Ash III, William Lee Davis, Isabelle Paloma Giuttari, Angelica Lyn Gonzales, Eliza Blake McCann, Colette Mary Watson
Seekonk: Nathanial Francis Bell, Mia Elizabeth Forrest, Hannah Mae Macdonald, Madison Nicole Paine
Wrentham: Carly Frances Adams, Grace Lee Bremner, Timothy Costanzo, Ryan Hayes Coulter, Austin James Crabtree, Jenifer Louise Dirienzo, Sean P Garrity, Daniel Peter Palmborg, Katie Lee Sharron, Jeremy Joseph Smith, Patrick Ainslie Smith, Katherine Louise Tobichuk, Julia Lynn Tupper, Eric M Wood
