The UMass Amherst skyline, with the campus library in the middle. (Wikimedia Commons)

AMHERST — The following local students received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst on May 14.

Attleboro: Kelley Olivia Almada, Lucas Boucicaut, Jeannie Noelly Carreiro, Elizabeth Karyn Harvey, Jordan John Hoey, Christian Alexander Hoyos, Robert Micajah McGehee, Frankyn K Mendez, Zoe J Sternbach, Alexa Claire Zielinski

Attleboro Falls: Tyler Christopher Sullivan

Foxboro: Jamie Ann Gorham, Varshita Jakkaraju, Rose Morrison, Danielle Motta, Matthew Thomas Mullally, Frank David Ohandley, Alexander J Shilcusky, Dhruvi Vora, Stephanie Laura Wasserman, Mary Katherine Waters

Mansfield: Zachary William Costello, Christopher Joseph Coyle, Ryan Jeffrey DiCenzo, Andrew John Guthrie, Olivia Marie Horn, Timothy Jared Kane, Matthew Ian Kassler, Brian Kenneth Krentzman, Jessica Lauren Lee, Emily Rose Lucht, Brian Mark Lynch, Jennifer Marie McCabe, Dhiren Mahesh Mistry, Siobhan Anna-Joyce O’Reilly

Norfolk: Sedona Ann Claypoole, Liam Cullagh, Megan Elizabeth Davenport, Caitlin Caell Donahue, Hailey Josephine Fice, John Edward Goreham III, Richard Lucente, Brock Nemo Mangiacotti, Stephen A McKinney, Kaleigh Ann McNamara, Christopher Charles O’Neil, Meghan Kathleen Piller, Eliza Sheehan

North Attleboro: Adriana Maria Almeida, Deirdre Marie Augusto, Keeley Paula Baldwin, Graham Michael Bamford, Maria Do Mar Botelho, Tyler Christopher Cerrone, Erik Anders Clements, Christopher A Colvin, Bryce Nolan Conner, Juan Carlos Curiel, Fiona Catherine Cusack, Brandon Michael Dainis, Angela Ivonne Dejesus, Julianna Celeste Direnzo, Michael Joseph Direnzo, Neha Sudheer Doddipalli, James Laurence Elia, Emily Hope Fernandes, Lilly Marie Fernandes, Kasey L. Gallagher, Kathryn Elizabeth Gallagher, Caleigh Miread Geoghegan, Ariana Haddad, Treuvor Antin Holowinsky, David Samuel James, Mary Sheila Kummer, Thomas James Kummer, Kathleen Mary Loonie, Zachary Michael McGowan, Sophia Pauline Oliynyk, Daniel M O’Rourke, Rachel Ann Sweeney, Michael Angelo Tobey, Colin James Young, Daniel Zhang

Norton: Tyler David Anderson, Emma Margaret Chisholm, Elizabeth Defanti, Thomas Edward Denham, Abigail Rain Gray, Brittany Holmes, Sam Marcotte, Grace Newfield, Jacqueline Poplawski, Olivia Rose Saccocia, Cameron J Trudeau, Allison Weber

Plainville: Peter Vincent Ferris, Jacob Flynn, Jake Patrick Hurley, Vanessa Imbaro, Matthew Lehoullier, Abigail Caroline Riggs, Zaymee Syeda

Rehoboth: William James Ash III, William Lee Davis, Isabelle Paloma Giuttari, Angelica Lyn Gonzales, Eliza Blake McCann, Colette Mary Watson

Seekonk: Nathanial Francis Bell, Mia Elizabeth Forrest, Hannah Mae Macdonald, Madison Nicole Paine

Wrentham: Carly Frances Adams, Grace Lee Bremner, Timothy Costanzo, Ryan Hayes Coulter, Austin James Crabtree, Jenifer Louise Dirienzo, Sean P Garrity, Daniel Peter Palmborg, Katie Lee Sharron, Jeremy Joseph Smith, Patrick Ainslie Smith, Katherine Louise Tobichuk, Julia Lynn Tupper, Eric M Wood

