The American Red Cross’ blood supply continues to be tight as the pandemic drags on and the summer season, which typically means fewer donations, draws near.
Those who donate this month will receive a 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle.
Donors of all blood types -- especially type O -- and platelet/plasma donors are urged to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The following drives are being held in the area:
WRENTHAM -- 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, Lake Pearl, 299 Creek St.
FRANKLIN -- 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond St.
ATTLEBORO -- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 29, Attleboro Moose Lodge, 241 Thacher St.
NORTON -- 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St.