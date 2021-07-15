KINGSTON, R.I. — The following local students made the spring Dean’s List at the University of Rhode Island:
North Attleboro: Alexander Anderson, Mitchell Barker, Lily Cameron, Dilara Cetiner, Erin Connolly, Ben Dainis, Jake DiRenzo, Lauren Dowd, Chris Ferrigno, Lizzie Frost, Hannah Griswold, Marissa Hunter, Brendan Hurd, Sam Johnson, Alec Lussier, Gokul Mahadevan,Gina Manganaro, Leah Marceau, Sydney Marchand, Aidan McCorry, Erin McLaughlin, Rachel Meilan, Emily Midon, Kyle Nelson, Jessica Stoffel, Amity Tobias, Caroline Vigorito
Attleboro Falls: Max Fontes, Annie Mendillo
Attleboro: Kyle Araujo, Lauren Brown, Sydney DiLiddo, Shannon Fahy, Gianna Fraielli, Dominik Furtado, Mason Houle, Thalia Johnson, Kathryn LeBlanc, Peter Luongo Jr., Riley Nedder, Anna Nelson, Ryan Neuendorf, Grace Nitso, Kevin Raczkowski, Patrick Raczkowski, Matthew Reilly, Lexi Rotondi, Ashlyn Salisbury, Dacia Sharp, Ally Soucy, Richard Tang, Kaitlyn Tondreau
Wrentham: Ryan Anderson, Lindsey Coughlan, Cormac Foley, Caroline Glebus, Raechel Griffin, Liz Hurley, Madelyn Kelley, Jacob Kelly, Sophia Naggar, Lauren Pike, Brooke Richard, Sarah Smith, Toni Stula, Olivia Traboulssi
Rehoboth: Maryssa Bizier, Julia Campezato, Justin Crooks, Olivia DaSilva, Billy DeBlois, Jordan Fernandes, Sam Garcia, Devin Jolin, Shane Mello, Lindsey Moran, Briana Pacheco, David Quaglia, Kayla Scofield
Mansfield: Harry Braidt, Alec Brodeur, Julia Buiser, Hannah Chemburkar, Erin Daniel, Gina Isaacson, Brianna Kelly, Sarah Keohane, Nicole Landy, Amanda Lombardi, Haig Megerdichian, Kristina O’Connell, Emily Quitzau, Elizabeth Rowe, Destiny Sanders, Michael Sestak, Carolyn Walsh
Norton: Christi Brennan, Jack Buchan, Nick Chew, Jenna Clark, Kyle Gauvin, Shauna Hamill, Isabella Herman, Tom Lorden, Jay Morris, Prachi Patel, Reilly Russo, Emma Sudduth
Plainville: Andrew Brown, Leah Crowley, Robert Hehn, Maddy Nash
Foxboro: Nikki Bubencik, Chris Gibbons, Anir Gubbala, Patrick Huether, Jackie Klayman, Hailey Maling, Emma Quartarone, Gavin Richard, Matthew Rongione, Jess Rounds, Kayla Sepe
Norfolk: Joe Collins, Elizabeth Cooley, Sofia Ganey,Merry Green, Julia Keefe, Griffin MacKay, Andrew Sajdak, Chloe Sheehan
Seekonk: Jaimee Deslauriers, Hayden Gill, Jared Kogut, Shreya Kotwal, Madison Silva, Olivia Soares, Josh Valente, Olivia Vincente
