NORTH ATTLEBORO -- At the beginning of the year, the police department lost its two top officers when Capt. Joseph DiRenzo retired in January followed by Chief John Reilly months later.
But now, Chief Richard McQuade -- who was appointed in June -- has a second-in-command working in an adjacent office at the police station.
McQuade said Friday he promoted Jason Roy, a 24-year veteran officer, because of his experience, intelligence and abilities as an administrator.
Roy was sworn in Aug. 30 but hit the ground running in his new post, according to the police chief.
“He understands the values of the police department and the spit and shine attitude we’ve have always had here,” McQuade said.
Roy and McQuade were promoted together as lieutenants last year when vacancies opened on the department due to retirements and attended the police academy together.
Before Roy became a lieutenant, he was a sergeant for 10 years, McQuade said.
Roy’s lengthy service as a commanding officer, McQuade said, made the decision to promote him and easy one.
