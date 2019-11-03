North church supper for vets
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Grace Episcopal Church at 104 North Washington St. is holding a sphaghetti supper and veteran appreciation Saturday, Nov. 9.
North Attleboro and Plainville Veterans Agent Rebecca Jennings will recognize vets.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Friends of North Attleboro Vets. Last year's donation helped to fund the Vets Christmas Party.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Tickets $13, veterans $10. www.gracechurchna.org/#/
Veterans program in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- In recognition of Veterans Day and with appreciation for veterans military experience, the Congregational Church of Mansfield will host its 15th annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 in the church vestry, 17 West St.
The event, which will include a complimentary luncheon, flag ceremony led by a local Boy Scout Troop and a brief music program, is open to all veterans.
RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 6 to the church office at 508-339-4793 or by email at office@occmansfield.org .
Norton vets luncheon
NORTON -- An appreciation luncheon for Norton veterans will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the VFW Post 8049, 38 Summer St.
Buffet style luncheon includes salad, desert and beverages, bingo to follow. Horizon Beverage will also be handing out “Thanksgiving Baskets.” RSVP by Thursday, Nov. 7 to the town’s veterans’ office at 508-285-0274.
