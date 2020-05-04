FOXBORO -- A candidates night via Zoom has been set for 7:15 p.m Wednesday, May 20.
Hosted by the Town Republican Committee, the event will feature candidates running for town offices who will state their positions and goals. There will also be a chance to ask them specific questions regarding how they plan to accomplish their objectives.
This will be the only time the candidates are together before the town election on June 8.
Send the Foxboro RTC an email at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com and on the morning of the meeting, the organization will send you all the pertinent log-in information (meeting ID number and password) so you can join in.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or email at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.
