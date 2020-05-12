WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional and local elementary school districts will host virtual mental health wellness programs for parents starting Thursday.
The programs are available through a collaboration between the districts, the nonprofit Minding Your Mind organization, and the KyleCares Foundation. The foundation awarded the districts a $2,250 grant earlier this year to support parent education to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention.
Two programs, “Mindful Parenting: Supporting the Social-Emotional Needs of Children” and “Teens, Tweens, & Quarantines,” were originally set for April but have been rescheduled and reformatted due to school closures and will be hosted on virtual platforms.
On Thursday, May 14 at 6:30 p.m., Linda Price, an adjustment counselor, psychologist, yoga instructor and social-emotional learning/mindfulness consultant, will present “Mindful Parenting: Supporting the Social-Emotional Needs of Children.” Those interested in participating should register at https://event.webinarjam.com/register/12/n6wx1f3.
On Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m., Jon Mattleman, a mental health counselor and speaker, will present “Teens, Tweens, & Quarantines.” Those interested in participating should register at https://event.webinarjam.com/register/11/vo21lsr.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is demanding that we be attentive to our physical health, and rightly so,” Mattleman said. “At the same time, it is becoming clear that we must devote attention to our mental health; as there can be no doubt that challenges such as anxiety and depression are accompanying this pandemic and the resulting quarantining. Teens and tweens are highly reactive to the world in general, and the coronavirus has resulted in significant losses that parents must acknowledge and address in an effort to diminish the burden of their trauma now and in the future.”
For more information, contact the Director of Wellness for Norfolk, Plainville, Wrentham and King Philip schools, Dorothy Pearl, at pearld@kingphilip.org.
