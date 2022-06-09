NORTON -- The Land Preservation Society of Norton is inviting the public to view some of its properties Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., "Trails & Tales: Short Adventures" is a chance to stop at and/or take a short self-directed walk through up to three sites.
The properties are:
The Crane Farm Preserve that Captain John Crane settled in 1765 on Crane Street. The property is located between Old Taunton Avenue and Pine Street near the bridge over the Three Mile River.
Canoe River Lands Preserve on Red Mill Road -- a dirt road between 55 and 75 Newland St.
King Philip's Cave where Metacomet (King Philip) is said to have sheltered. The site is located off Stone Run Drive across from 271 Plain St.
"The trails will take you through New England mixed forest and you will learn a bit about Norton history as you explore," the society said.
Land Preservation Society members will be on hand with stories and maps of the nature areas.
A ''good observer'' game will be featured at each site, with prizes for those who finish.
The rain date is Sunday.
For more information, visit www.nortonlandpreservation.org.