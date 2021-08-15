FOXBORO -- Twenty-six people, including three local residents, have been recognized for their volunteer efforts at non-profit organizations in New England that are receiving monetary awards.
The volunteers are winners of the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards and were honored last week by the Krafts and the New England Patriots Foundation during a luncheon at Gillette Stadium.
Each organization is receiving a $10,000 donation courtesy of their honoree.
The local winners: Zayra Juarez of Attleboro, The Literacy Center of Attleboro; Nancy Quintin of North Attleboro, Rock Steady Boxing of North Attleboro; and Deb and John Snow of Foxboro, LYNN Ministries, Inc. of Foxboro.
Juarez immigrated to the United States from Guatemala nine years ago and enrolled in English classes at The Literacy Center. She now speaks fluent English, passed the certified nursing assistant exam and was able to obtain her license.
Juarez now serves on the board of directors at the center.
“Volunteering allows me to help my neighbors," Juarez said. "It gives me the opportunity to connect with people in need, especially during the difficult times our community faced this past year.”
In addition to being a frontline healthcare worker during the pandemic, Juarez coordinated a collection drive that provided food, gift cards and financial assistance to families in need.
“There is no better example of a dedicated public servant than one can find in Zayra. She is a shining example of what dedication, perseverance, and a commitment to service looks like," The Literacy Center said. "We are incredibly proud of all she achieved. Zayra is a gift to her community."
Quintin for more than four years has been a volunteer coach and assistant leader at Rock Steady Boxing, where a non-contact, boxing-based fitness curriculum improves the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease. She leads exercises that improve a client’s balance, mobility and self-assurance.
“We are thrilled and honored to have our volunteer, Nancy Quintin, recognized for all she does for Rock Steady Boxing,” which operates out of Striking Beauties Boxing Gym in downtown North Attleboro, owner Dena Paolino said. Even though Nancy would say this is a team award, she is the glue who holds us together.”
She organized virtual meetings and sessions during the pandemic.
“I am unbelievably humbled and honored to be a recipient," Quintin said. “As a person with a disability in chronic pain as a result of a drunk driving accident 21 years ago, I have a very small idea of what life must be like for all the men and woman suffering from Parkinson’s disease. After my accident, I was severely depressed because being a mother, wife and nurse had suddenly changed. I had this strong desire to give back and to pay it forward and to try my best to help others in their time of need.”
As a former nurse, Quintin helps members with medical questions, at times checking blood sugars and assisting other needs during class, and chairs a monthly support group for both members and caregivers.
The Snows created LYNN (Love Your Neighbor Now) Ministries 11 years ago to provide support to families in the North Attleboro, Taunton and Brockton communities. They provide food, clothing, footwear, sleeping bags, toiletries and more to individuals experiencing homelessness.
When Taunton and Brockton shut down during the pandemic, the Snows stepped up to provide hot meals and bagged lunches to families in need. They even created mobile restrooms for individuals living on the streets.
LYNN Ministries has helped countless individuals access affordable housing, medical appointments, rehabilitation services and more.
“Receiving this award helps LYNN Ministries to raise awareness for the struggles of the homeless, to restore dignity to individuals experiencing homelessness and hardship, and to meet their physical needs through essential provisions,” the Snows said.
There were more than 250 applications for the awards this year.
