DIGHTON — WAGS (Waiting Animals Getting Support), a non-profit rescue, will hold its ExtraWAGanza event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Under the Sun Farm, 1050 Williams St, North Dighton. Rain date is Sunday, May 23.
The event will feature over 30 vendors from Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island along with a yard sale, free music provided by Off the Cuff Entertainment’s DJ, and a raffle with proceeds aiding abused, abandoned, and at-risk animals. The outdoor fair and yard sale gives locals the opportunity to shop tables full of jewelry, home décor, wreaths, signs, candles, gluten-free products, and pet-friendly products like leashes, collars, attire, and more.
For those interested in WAGS information and updates, visit www.wagswaitinganimals.org.
and follow their social channels on Facebook (@waitinganimals) and Instagram (@wagsanimals).
