FOXBORO — A Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for this Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m., at Patriot Place. Walkers are welcome at 8:30 a.m., with an opening ceremony set for 9:50.
The walk is expected to attract 2,500 participants, with a total fundraising goal of $350,000. It will be emceed by iHeartRadio’s Adam Kaufman.
If you can’t make the event, you can participate in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s in local neighborhoods and online.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s walk, visit alzwalkmanh.org.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association. is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
“We are so excited to bring this powerful event back to the community in a way that celebrates the efforts of our volunteers, sponsors, participants, and donors while honoring those we’ve lost to this devastating disease,” said Jim Wessler, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. “We are working to ensure everyone who attends feels welcome, safe, and inspired.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States.
Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
In Massachusetts alone, there are more than 130,000 people living with the disease and 281,000 caregivers.
The walk began in 1989.
