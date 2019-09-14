PLAINVILLE — Residents Monday can learn more about two things dear to their hearts as water and roads are on the selectmen’s agenda.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at town hall.
At the meeting’s start, the town’s regional planning agency, Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD) will present an “Existing Conditions Presentation on the Complete Streets Project.”
The presentation will provide an overview of the Complete Streets Funding Program, review public input received, report on the existing pedestrian, bicycle and transit network in Plainville, and identify potential projects.
SRPEDD will also have a table outside of the meeting room for residents who would like to learn more about the Complete Streets program and provide input on what projects they would like to see in town.
For more information, visit www.srpedd.org/Plainville-Complete-Streets
Selectmen, acting in their capacity as the board of water and sewer commissioners, have also scheduled a public hearing at 7 p.m. to discuss a temporary moratorium on new water connections and/or extensions.
More information is available on the town website, www.plainville.ma.us.
