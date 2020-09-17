NORTON — Fall water main and fire hydrant flushing has begun in town.
Crews started with flushing between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. but may transition to daytime in the coming weeks. Daytime flushing hours would be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Two crews will be working on the flushing. One crew will start flushing on West Main Street, working from Cottage Street toward the center of town.
A second crew will flush from Cottage Street toward the Attleboro line.
Smaller side roads may be utilized for flushing along the main road.
Check www.norton.ma.us for daily updates with flushing locations and areas most likely to be affected.
Questions and comments can be directed to the water department office at 508-285-0280 or to the water superintendent at 508-285-0282.
