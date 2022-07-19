MANSFIELD -- Residents in West Mansfield may experience discolored water due to work at West Street and Chambers Court Wednesday.
The water department said crews are scheduled to replace two gate valves at West Street and Chambers Court.
In order to complete the work, the main will be shut off affecting customers on West Street, Chambers Court, Plain Street, Lakeview Avenue, Dario Way, Brown Avenue, Hidden Lane and Oakridge Road.
The work is expected to take four to seven hours and starts at 8 a.m.
Residents directly affected by project have been given hand-delivered notices, according to the water department.
The disruption may cause discolored water in the area. Residents should run their water until it clears and check clothes washers to make sure the water clear before doing laundry, according to the water department.