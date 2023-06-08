NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The area of Paine Road is scheduled to loose water service Thursday as the Department of Public Works is set to perform work on the water main on Paine beginning at 9 a.m.
The streets affected by the shutdown are: Paine Road between Allen Avenue and Cumberland Avenue, and Cumberland Avenue between Paine and Cushman Road.
Water will be turned off between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
"We will try to keep the shutdown as short as possible," the town said. "Residents may experience dirty water or air in the lines after the work. Please run fixtures until the lines clear."
Should residents have any questions, call the DPW Water Division at 508-695-7790.