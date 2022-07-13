SPRINGFIELD -- These area students graduated in May with the following degrees from Western New England University.
Cameron Lee Furtado of Attleboro, BS in Criminal Justice.
Jessica R. Hicks of North Attleboro, Cum Laude with a BS in Criminal Justice. Also a minor in Psychology.
Larsen Andrew Keys of Norfolk, BS in Criminal Justice.
Sierra Danielle Leek of Mansfield, BS in Criminal Justice and BS in Psychology.
Thomas R. Madden of Norton, Cum Laude with a BS in Criminal Justice.
Abigayle Rose Lizotte of Rehoboth, Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Health Sciences. Also with a minor in Chemistry.
Kerrin A. Hollis of Rehoboth, Cum Laude with a BS in Pharmacy Studies.
Julia Morgan Mello of North Attleboro, BS in Pharmacy Studies.
Keeanne Raymonde-Clair Preval of North Attleboro, BS in Pharmacy Studies.
McKinley Henry Kearsley of Norton, BSBA in Accounting, minor in Finance.
Charles J. Leary of Plainville, BSBA in Finance.
Matthew Shawn Jimenez of Attleboro, BSBA in Sport Management.