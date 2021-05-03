This has been a school year like no other. As it ends, we invite high school students to enter our writing competition.
Write an essay of 400 words or less describing what life during the past year has been like for you.
The editorial board will select four for publication in an upcoming print Weekend Edition, and those selected for print will receive a $50 prize. Other honorable mentions will appear online.
Include your name, age, high school and grade, city or town, and a phone number and email your essays to jzandan@thesunchronicle.com. Please put High School Student Essay Competition in the subject line. The deadline for entries is Sunday, May 16.
— Jessica Zandan
