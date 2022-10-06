Columbus Day (Indigenous Peoples Day) is Monday. While Massachusetts does not call it Indigenous Peoples Day, at least 20 communities in the state do, as well as most colleges and universities and some YMCAs, including Attleboro. Some public schools celebrate both. A move to change the name federally is now before Congress.
Here’s what will be open and closed.
OPEN: Stores and restaurants.
CLOSED: All municipal, county, state and federal offices along with schools and libraries will be closed as will courts and most banks.
MAIL: No postal delivery.
MBTA: Regular weekday schedule
GATRA: No service
THE SUN CHRONICLE will publish Monday.
Trash pickups: North Attleboro and Seekonk will delay scheduled trash and recycling pickups one day all week. Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham and Mansfield won’t have any delays.